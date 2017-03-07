I’m Not Worried – Didier Deschamps Not Concerned About Arsenal Star’s Infrequent Starts

Follow @insidefutbol





France head coach Didier Deschamps is not too worried about Olivier Giroud not playing regularly for Arsenal as he feels the striker has always scored goals regularly.



The 30-year-old forward is no longer a regular starter at Arsenal this season and his appearance in the starting eleven against Liverpool last weekend was his first start in three Premier League games.











However, he has netted eleven goals this season for the Gunners and has come up with some crucial strikes this term to earn points for Arsene Wenger’s men.



Deschamps is not too concerned about the forward not starting every game for Arsenal as he feels Giroud has often gone through such moments in his career, without ever losing the happy habit of scoring goals.





The France coach told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Olivier always had times where he has played a lot and sometimes he has played less.

“But when he plays he often scores; he is always there performing and being effective, for us and for Arsenal for that matter.



“Moreover, in these clubs there are matches every three to four days; what is annoying if someone doesn’t play for over a month.”



Giroud has made seven appearances in the starting eleven this season in the Premier League and two in the Champions League thus far.

