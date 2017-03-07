XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/03/2017 - 11:37 GMT

Inter Thrash Out Personal Terms With Chelsea And Manchester United Linked Defender

 




Inter Milan have reached an agreement in principle over a summer move with representatives of Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, who has also been linked with a transfer to Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 25-year-old defender has only enhanced his reputation since joining Lazio from Feyenoord after the 2014 World Cup and has become one of his best centre-backs in Serie A.




With his contract expiring at the end of next season, there have been suggestions that the Dutchman will be on the move in the summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea believed to be his suitors.

While Lazio still retain hope of convincing the player to sign a new contract, it seems De Vrij has made up his mind about leaving the Stadio Olimpico in a few months time.
 


And it seems another Serie A giant could snap up the player as according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have agreed a deal in principle with the defender’s representatives over a move in the summer.  

De Vrij’s agents have agreed the outlines of a four-year contract worth €3m per season plus bonuses and the Nerazzurri are confident of reaching an agreement with Lazio too.

Lazio are aware that they could lose the player in the summer and there are suggestions that they are looking to earn a fee of around €30m to €35m from his sale.

However, with his contract running down, Inter are only prepared to offer around €15m to €20m to the Roman giants for De Vrij.
 