Inter Thrash Out Personal Terms With Chelsea And Manchester United Linked Defender

Inter Milan have reached an agreement in principle over a summer move with representatives of Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, who has also been linked with a transfer to Chelsea and Manchester United.



The 25-year-old defender has only enhanced his reputation since joining Lazio from Feyenoord after the 2014 World Cup and has become one of his best centre-backs in Serie A.











With his contract expiring at the end of next season, there have been suggestions that the Dutchman will be on the move in the summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea believed to be his suitors.



While Lazio still retain hope of convincing the player to sign a new contract, it seems De Vrij has made up his mind about leaving the Stadio Olimpico in a few months time.





And it seems another Serie A giant could snap up the player as according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have agreed a deal in principle with the defender’s representatives over a move in the summer.

De Vrij’s agents have agreed the outlines of a four-year contract worth €3m per season plus bonuses and the Nerazzurri are confident of reaching an agreement with Lazio too.



Lazio are aware that they could lose the player in the summer and there are suggestions that they are looking to earn a fee of around €30m to €35m from his sale.



However, with his contract running down, Inter are only prepared to offer around €15m to €20m to the Roman giants for De Vrij.

