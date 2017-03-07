Juventus Experience Helping Antonio Conte Drive Chelsea To Title Feels Pat Nevin

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin thinks Antonio Conte’s experience of winning the Serie A with Juventus is coming in handy after the Blues took another big step towards the Premier League title by beating West Ham United 2-1 on Monday.



Conte, who won three Serie A titles in the three seasons he was in charge of Juventus between 2011 and 2014, was appointed by Chelsea as their new boss last summer.











It looks as if Conte will win the Premier League in his first season in England as Chelsea presently find themselves 10 points clear at the top of the table, with just 11 league games left to play.



The Italian has a tendency of shoring up his defence to see out wins during the latter part of games, which was evident at the London Stadium as he brought on Nemanja Matic and Kurt Zouma in place of Pedro Rodriguez and Victor Moses respectively.





And Nevin believes the things Conte has learnt from winning league titles with Juventus are helping him to guide Chelsea towards the Premier League crown.

“At the start of the night, before we came on out, at some point someone asked him the question that ‘the things you learnt from winning the Scudettos with Juventus there, has it helped here?’”, Nevin said on Chelsea TV.



“Yes, because he has done it time and time again.



“He has done it at the end of games and killed off games and killed off games and strangled games.”



Chelsea will now turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester United next week.

