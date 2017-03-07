Mamadou Sakho Was A Leader, Happy He’s Playing Again – Didier Deschamps

Follow @insidefutbol





France coach Didier Deschamps admits that others have taken Mamadou Sakho’s place in the national squad, but has not ruled out the Crystal Palace defender’s return to the team.



The defender was frozen out of the Liverpool squad last summer after a spat with Jurgen Klopp and he finally secured a loan move to Palace for the rest of the season in January.











Sakho has made an immediate impact in Palace colours and has helped Sam Allardyce’s side to win their last two games in the league, providing a timely boost to their survival hopes.



However, Deschamps has stressed that he is not in position to reach out to Sakho and recall him back to his France squad for the moment.





The France boss admits that he cannot take back what Sakho did to help the Les Bleus to qualify for the World Cup in Brazil with his two goals in the playoffs against Ukraine.

He conceded that others have taken Sakho’s place in the team over the last season or so, but is pleased that the defender is again getting opportunities to be on the pitch.



Deschamps told French sports daily L’Equipe: “No, I won’t reach out to him as then I would have to reach out to everyone.



“Nobody, especially not me, can take away what he did against Ukraine, but it doesn’t give him a place in the team for ten years.



“That said anything is possible as he is back and he has been performing well. It will also depend on who will be available.



“He was [a leader] but he not been with us for a while and others have responded; I am happy for him that he is a football player again.”



Sakho is unlikely to get a spot in the France squad for this month’s international games against Luxembourg and Spain.

