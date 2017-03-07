Mesut Ozil On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Bayern Munich Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.



Arsene Wenger's men suffered a 5-1 thrashing in the first leg of the round of 16 tie at the Allianz Arena, crumbling in the second half under pressure from the Bavarians.











As such Arsenal have a mountain to climb if they are to turn the tie around in their favour and head into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away at Liverpool.



Wenger goes with Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi as his central defensive pairing, while in midfield he selects Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka. Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danny Welbeck all tuck in behind Alexis Sanchez.



On the bench the Arsenal manager has Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud if needed, while Mesut Ozil is also amongst the substitutes.



Arsenal Team vs Bayern Munich



Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck, Sanchez



Substitutes: Cech, Gibbs, Paulista, Coquelin, Ozil, Perez, Giroud

