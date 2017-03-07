No Chris Wood – Leeds United Team vs Fulham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Fulham vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have announced their side and substitutes to lock horns with Fulham at Craven Cottage in a Championship fixture this evening.



The Whites are currently fourth in the Championship standings and following a win at Birmingham City last week are within touching distance of virtually nailing down a spot in the playoffs.











Beating Fulham would all but kill off any thoughts of Leeds dropping out of the top six, but the Whites will have to do without striker Chris Wood against the Cottagers, as he is out with a calf complaint, while right-back Luke Ayling misses the game due to the birth of his daughter.



Monk has the experienced Rob Green between the sticks, while Gaetano Berardi plays at right-back and Charlie Taylor slots in at left-back. Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley are the central defensive two. In midfield, Kalvin Phillips is handed a start alongside skipper Liam Bridcutt, while Hadi Sacko, Kemar Roofe and Alfonso Pedraza tuck in behind Souleymane Doukara.



On the bench the Leeds boss can call for Marcus Antonsson if he needs to throw on another striker, while loanee Modou Barrow is another option.



Leeds United Team vs Fulham



Green, Berardi, Jansson, Bartley, Taylor, Phillips, Bridcutt, Sacko, Roofe, Pedraza, Doukara



Substitutes: Silvestri, Cooper, Vieira, Barrow, Hernandez, Dallas, Antonsson

