Now I Know Him, He’s A Warrior – Leeds Coach On Forgiving Whites Star

James Beattie says he has forgiven Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi for a reckless challenge on one of his players when he was in charge of Accrington Stanley.



Beattie, now first team coach at Leeds as part of Garry Monk's backroom staff, took his Accrington side to Elland Road for a League Cup tie in August 2014.











Leeds came out on top 2-1 with two goals from Souleymane Doukara proving too much for Beattie's side, but much attention was shone on Beradi, who lunged in with a high tackle on a Stanley player in the final minute of the game, earning an instant red card.



Now Beattie works with the Italian on a daily basis and says he has forgiven him for the tackle, which he diplomatically dubbed "interesting".





"I remember it well and thinking at the time, it was an interesting tackle", Beattie wrote on Twitter.

"Knowing Bera now, as I do, he is a warrior. I forgive him", the Leeds first team coach added.



Leeds are currently preparing for a crucial Championship clash this evening away at Craven Cottage against Fulham.



Berardi has been a key man for the Whites this season, filling in at full-back for an injured Charlie Taylor; Taylor is now fit and pushing to win his spot back in the side.

