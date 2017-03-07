Other Players Would Have Spat Dummy Out – Celtic Legend Acknowledges Bhoys Star’s Attitude

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Tom Boyd has praised Leigh Grifftihs’ attitude after admitting that the striker has been extremely unlucky this season, conceding that some other players would have spat their dummy out.



Griffiths, who was Celtic’s top scorer last term, with the Scotland international banging in 40 goals in 51 matches in all competitions, also started the present campaign brightly before losing his place in the team due to an injury.











As a result, Moussa Dembele came into the starting eleven and the summer signing has been in spectacular form ever since; the Frenchman has thus far scored 32 goals in 44 games.



Due to Dembele’s explosive form in front of goal, Griffiths has failed to get an extended run in the team as he has often been used as an impact substitute by manager Brendan Rodgers.





And Boyd thinks although Griffiths, who came on as a late substitute and scored Celtic’s last goal in their 4-1 win over St. Mirren in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, can count himself very unlucky this season, the 26-year-old’s attitude warrants praise.

“He has been so unlucky”, Boyd told Celtic TV.



“He only missed out at the start of the season through injury. And then Moussa Dembele came in and started off with a hat-trick and he has not stopped scoring.



“And it seems Moussa is growing stronger. It will be very frustrating for Leigh, he scored 40 goals last season and was the player of the year.



“It will be very, very frustrating for him. But he is doing the right thing, he is going the right way by working hard.



“He will get back into the team if he keeps impressing the manager whether in training or when he comes on and makes an impact like he has done.



“He is doing the right thing by making himself available and not going in a huff because you can get some guys especially strikers, who when they are not playing throw their toys at the pram.



“Leigh is not one of them, he is doing the right thing – get your head down and work, and eventually you will get your opportunity.”



Griffiths has thus far made 29 appearances in all competitions for Celtic this season, scoring 14 times and setting up nine goals.

