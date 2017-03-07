XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/03/2017 - 15:42 GMT

Rangers Job Contender Delighted To Share Vision And Philosophy With Gers

 




Former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett says he welcomed the opportunity to share his footballing philosophy with Rangers after being spoken to over the vacant role at Ibrox.                   

Al Gharafa coach Pedro Caixinha is the current favourite to take over at Rangers, who are looking for a new manager following the departure of ex-Brentford boss Mark Warburton.




But Rowett has also been mooted as a contender and admits he has held talks with the Scottish giants.

And the 42-year-old says he was delighted to have been able to explain the way he sees the game being played to Rangers, something he has also done with several other clubs.
 


Rowett told the BBC: "It is public that I met Rangers. Again, it is a compliment clubs like that are willing to meet me.

"It doesn't mean to say they want me to be their manager. I just had a conversation with the club.

"It is like anything, especially being an out of work manager, people say 'would you like to meet?'

"It was important for me to go and meet them and share my vision and my philosophy.

"I have done that with a few clubs who are looking for their next manager", he added.

Rowett has been out of work since being sacked by Birmingham earlier this season, despite the Blues sitting in a lofty seventh spot in the Championship table; his departure was met by bemusement by fellow Championship managers.

Birmingham have slumped under new boss Gianfranco Zola and are just 17th in the Championship, nine points above the relegation zone.
 