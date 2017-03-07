Rangers Would Have Wanted To Avoid Us In Scottish Cup Believes Celtic Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Tom Boyd believes Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibernian all wanted to avoid the Hoops in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.



The Bhoys, who beat St. Mirren 4-1 in a Scottish Cup quarter-final at the weekend, drew their arch-rivals Rangers in a semi-final of the domestic cup competition – a meeting Boyd believes the Gers wanted to avoid.











Celtic are yet to lose a domestic game in the present campaign and have already lifted the Scottish League Cup by beating Rangers in the semi-finals before defeating Aberdeen in the final.



Brendan Rodgers’ team also look set to win the Scottish Premiership as they presently find themselves 27 points clear at the top of the league table.





And Boyd is of the opinion that the three remaining clubs in the Scottish Cup all wanted to avoid meeting Celtic in the semi-finals, owing to the Bhoys’ near-perfect domestic record this season.

“No matter who you play, you have got to beat the opposition”, Boyd said on Celtic TV, while discussing Scottish Cup draw aganst Rangers.



“I think everybody would be scared of playing us.



"They all would have wanted to avoid Celtic in that semi-final, no matter who they are because of our form.



“They would rather get to the cup final rather than getting beaten in the semis. Nobody has beaten us so far this season.



“We look almost invincible in terms of how we have been playing.



"So if we can continue that to the semi-final and onto the final, you can see why teams don’t want to play us in the semi-final.



“Nobody remembers a team who gets beaten in a semi-final, they remember who gets beaten in the final usually.



“Hopefully all those fears will come afresh and we go on to win the remaining games this season.”



Celtic will next play Rangers in a home league fixture on Sunday and will want to maintain their 100 per cent record against their Glasgow rivals this season.

