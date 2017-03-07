Referee Was Strong For Bayern – Arsene Wenger Hits Out As Arsenal Out 10-2 On Aggregate

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has blasted the referee following his side's 5-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium against Bayern Munich this evening, something which has sent the Gunners crashing out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage 10-2 on aggregate, ending their European journey.



Bayern Munich were on top during the early exchanges, but Arsenal grew into the game and took the lead in the 20th minute through Theo Walcott, pegging the Germans back to 5-2 on aggregate.











Arsenal held the lead heading into the break and knew they needed to score three times without reply in the second period to progress.



The game turned though in the 55th minute when Laurent Koscielny was sent off and a penalty awarded, which Robert Lewandowski scored to make it 1-1 on the night.





The Gunners then started to fall apart with Arjen Robben putting the Germans in front in the 67th minute after he took advantage of sloppy defensive play.

Douglas Costa made it 3-1 to the visitors in the 77th minute, while Arturo Vidal grabbed a fourth with ten minutes left.



The Chile international made it 5-1 to Bayern Munich in the 84th minute, meaning it finished 10-2 on aggregate to the German giants.



For Wenger, while Bayern Munich are a good side, they had much to owe to the referee, who he feels should have given Arsenal a penalty in the first half, while not giving the Bavarians a penalty and sending Koscielny off in the second period.



"Well I feel that we produced a performance with a spirit and a pride that we wanted", he told a press conference.



"After that of course the story finishes badly and personally I would say that we really put Bayern under pressure and we were unlucky tonight because it was 100 per cent a penalty in the first half on Walcott at 1-0.



"In the second half the referee killed the game.



"After that it was very difficult, but the referee I think was very, very powerful for Bayern tonight at the moment of the game with Lewandowski, who was first offside and it was not a penalty on top of that.



"After that he gave us a red card, which killed us completely", Wenger continued.



"Overall I must say Bayern are a good side, but they can say thank you to the decisions of the referee in the second half."

