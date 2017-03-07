Rules Say It – Bayern Munich Star Says No Doubt Over Laurent Koscielny Red Card

Follow @insidefutbol





Arjen Robben believes Arsenal can have no complaints at Laurent Koscielny being sent off and a penalty awarded during this evening's 5-1 win for Bayern Munich against the Gunners in the Champions League, meaning a 10-2 aggregate victory for the German giants.



Bayern Munich started brightly at the Emirates Stadium and looked dangerous, but it was Arsenal who took the lead, striking in the 20th minute through Theo Walcott.











The Gunners held the lead heading into the half time break to give themselves hope for the second period, but the game turned after Koscielny was sent off ten minutes into the second half and a penalty awarded, which Robert Lewandowski scored; the Frenchman was initially shown a yellow card, which was late upgraded to a red.



Arsenal then simply proceeded to fall apart with Robben making it 2-1 to the Germans on the night in the 68th minute.





Douglas Costa then made it 3-1 in the 78th minute, before goals from Arturo Vidal in the 80th and 85th minutes left Arsenal reeling and a whopping 10-2 behind on aggregate.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was quick to criticise the referee after the game and insisted that he killed the game by sending off Koscielny, while also insisting Lewandowski should not have been given a penalty.



For Robben though, there was little doubt Koscielny should have seen red.



And he believes going by the rules of the game Arsenal have little to argue about.



"From my point of view, where I was standing, I think it was a clear foul", Robben told Viasport.



"I was already surprised that he only gave a yellow because, I don't make the rules, you can discuss about that whether a penalty is already enough, but the rules say if you're the last man it's a red card.



"So I think there's nothing to say about that", the Bayern Munich winger added.

