Serie A Side Touch Base With Alexis Sanchez’s Agent As Chase Hots Up

Inter Milan have established contact with Alexis Sanchez’s agent over a move to Italy in the summer for the Arsenal star.



With Sanchez refusing to sign a new deal which would extend his stay at Arsenal beyond the end of next season, and talk of training ground bust-up with Arsene Wenger and his team-mates, there are suggestions that the Chilean is preparing for life beyond the club in the summer.











Arsenal are still desperate to tie him down to a new deal and Wenger has insisted that a call on his future will be taken by the club, but teams are lurking around the 28-year-old ahead of the summer window.



Paris Saint-Germain are said to be leading the chase for Sanchez at the moment and there is also talk that Juventus are more than keen to take the former Udinese man back to Italy.





And it seems another Serie A giant have joined the race for his signature as according to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Inter have touched based with the player’s agent.

It has been claimed that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has contacted Sanchez’s agent and the club are keen to explore the opportunity of signing him in the summer.



The Nerazzurri have grand plans for the summer transfer market and are plotting to splash out big money to attract a few top players to the San Siro.

