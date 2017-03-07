Top Four Will Be Battle For Liverpool, No Question – Former Reds Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Liverpool forward Neil Mellor is of the opinion that the Reds have a real battle on their hands in their bid to finish in the top four this season.



The Merseyside giants, who beat fellow top four hopefuls Arsenal 3-1 at the weekend, presently find themselves fourth in the Premier League table with 52 points from 27 games.











With Chelsea being in a commanding position at the top of the Premier League table, the battle for the remaining three Champions League qualification spots is up for grabs.



Besides Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are fighting for a top four finish in the present campaign.





The Gunners and the Red Devils, who have a match in hand each, currently occupy fifth and sixth sport respectively; While Arsenal have 50 points, Manchester United are a point behind.

And Mellor, who underlined the importance of Liverpool’s clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium later in the month, believes it will be a real battle for Jurgen Klopp’s team to finish the season in the top four.



“That’s where we want to be”, the former striker said on LFC TV, while discussing Liverpool’s chances of a top four finish.



“It’s going to be a battle between now and the end of the season, there’s no question about that.



“Chelsea are absolutely flying. Tottenham? We have beaten them. We have beaten Arsenal, another rival.



“We have got City to come away, and that’s going to be a big game in a couple of weeks.



“We are right in the mix and this this where we want to be.



“It was a big confidence booster to get the three points against Arsenal, a rival, after the disappointing result against Leicester a week before.”



Liverpool will next play Burnley at Anfield on Sunday, with the Reds losing the corresponding fixture against the Clarets 2-0 in August.



They then meet Manchester City before the international break kicks in.

