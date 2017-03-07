We Broke Spurs And Manchester City’s Hearts – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley believes the Blues broke the hearts of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City by beating West Ham United 2-1 on Monday.



Antonio Conte’s team, who did not play at the weekend, were seven points clear at the top of the table before their fixture at the London Stadium.











Tottenham and Manchester City, the remaining two realistic title challengers to Chelsea, won their respective games on Sunday to put pressure on the Stamford Bridge outfit.



While Spurs edged out Everton 3-2, the Citizens beat relegation-threatened Sunderland 2-0.





However, Chelsea regained their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, following their win over the Hammers.

And Langley thinks Chelsea’s triumph over West Ham is sure to break the hearts of Tottenham and Manchester City, who worked so hard to win their respective matches at the weekend.



“You look at Tottenham, you look at Manchester City, we broke their hearts tonight”, he said after the match on Chelsea TV.



“They worked so hard to get positive results, one at Sunderland and one against Everton.



“We done the job tonight and that was the key [sic].



"And we broke their hearts tonight.”



Spurs are currently second in the league table with 56 points from 27 games, 10 behind leaders Chelsea and one ahead of third-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

