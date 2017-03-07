XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/03/2017 - 14:36 GMT

We Know What We Have To Do Against Leeds United – Fulham Star

 




Fulham defender Michael Madl has insisted that his team-mates are aware what they have to do tonight against Leeds United at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers are just outside the Championship’s playoff spots in seventh and are currently only five points off sixth placed Sheffield Wednesday.




With fourth placed Leeds visiting Fulham with intentions of further consolidating their position in the top six, the home side have a great chance of closing the gap with the teams currently in the playoff slots.

Madl admits that the Leeds clash is one of the big games for Fulham this season and he stressed that the players are aware what they have to do to get the points under their belt tonight.
 


The Fulham defender has also urged the Craven Cottage faithful to get behind the side as the west Londoners enter the crucial final third of the season with hopes of breaking into the division’s top six.  

“There are some big games in front of us, but everyone knows what they have to do”, the defender wrote in Tuesday’s official matchday programme.

“We’re focused and I’m confident we can get the points we need.

"We have four home matches this month, which is positive.

“It also gives us the chance to play in front of our fans more, too, and they can help us get victories.

"It’s about the small things and they can be a part of that.”

Fulham earned a credible point at Elland Road earlier in the season, but are aware that they need to beat Leeds to keep their hopes of promotion flickering.
 