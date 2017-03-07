We’re Built To Dominate – Graeme Murty Feels Rangers Must Play Certain Way

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty believes Rangers must play a certain way given the squad at the club.



The Gers are currently being led by Murty on a caretaker basis following the departure of Mark Warburton, who shaped the squad at Ibrox following his appointment in the summer of 2015.











Murty saw Rangers thrash Hamilton 6-0 in the Scottish Cup at the weekend and it marked a return to form for the Gers, who needed an injury time goal to edge out St Johnstone in their previous game, while they also lost away at Dundee and Inverness in February.



The caretaker boss believes the win against Hamilton was Rangers doing what they were built to do and explained that is the way the squad is shaped to play.





"I think the players are built in this squad to go forward, they are built to dominate the ball, they are built to create chances, they are built to make decisions and ultimately you have to at some stage give them the freedom to go and play and express themselves", Murty told Rangers TV.

"I think that Saturday was a really good indication of where the players are in terms of that expression of themselves, if you know what I mean, because we create lots of chances and you could almost see them wanting to do it again and again", he added.



Rangers face a step up in quality of opposition this coming weekend as they head to Parkhead to lock horns with fierce rivals Celtic.



The Gers are claimed to be closing on appointing a permanent manager, something which could see the new man in place for the game against the Bhoys, which would add an extra dynamic to the clash.

