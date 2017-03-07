West Ham Continue To Track Manchester United Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are keeping a close watch on Saint-Etienne right-back Kevin Malcuit and are still interested in snapping him up in the summer.



The Hammers wanted to sign the defender during the January transfer window, but the Ligue 1 outfit resisted two offers from the east Londoners to keep hold of the player in the winter window.











Malcuit has continued to impress for Saint-Etienne and reportedly caught the eye of Jose Mourinho during the Europa League tie with Manchester United, who are scouting the defender ahead of the summer window and could rival the Hammers for his signature.



However, West Ham have not lost sight of the 25-year-old and according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, the club have continued to track his performances for Saint-Etienne.





Despite failing with their bids for Malcuit in January, West Ham remain big admirers of the defender and might rekindle their interest in him during the summer window.

And Manchester United’s probable presence in the chase has not deterred the Hammers and they have continued to keep a close watch on the Saint-Etienne full-back.



Saint-Etienne are aware of the interest in Malcuit and are unlikely to let him leave even in the summer before earning a big fee from his sale.

