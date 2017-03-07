Zlatan Ibrahimovic To Miss Chelsea Tie, Hit With Three-Game Ban

Follow @insidefutbol





Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been banned by the Football Association for three matches after elbowing Tyrone Mings in his side's weekend draw against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.



Mings appeared to stamp on Ibrahimovic before the incident and the Manchester United star later elbowed the defender as the encounter became fiery.











He has not slipped away unpunished and has been suspended by the Football Association for a total of three matches after accepting a charge of violent conduct.



The ban kicks in just in time for Manchester United's FA Cup tie away at Chelsea on 13th March, meaning Ibrahimovic will sit out the encounter at Stamford Bridge.





He will also miss Manchester United's visit to Middlesbrough before the international break on 19th March.

And the Swede will also be absent when Jose Mourinho's men play host to Tony Pulis' West Brom side on 1st April.



The news is a big blow to Manchester United, who have relied on Ibrahimovic for crucial goals this season, as they hunt a top four finish.



The FA announced: "Zlatan Ibrahimovic will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after he admitted an FA charge of violent conduct and accepted the standard penalty."

