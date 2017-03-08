Arsenal Have No Alternative, Who Could Replace Arsene Wenger – Neil Redfearn

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn believes that Arsenal must stick with Arsene Wenger as there is just no one available who is suitable to replace the Frenchman.



Wenger is coming under huge pressure at the Emirates Stadium after Arsenal crashed out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage 10-2 on aggregate against Bayern Munich.











The Gunners are also in a fight just to finish in the Premier League's top four this season and increasingly fans are turning against the 67-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season.



But Redfearn believes with the football that Arsenal want their team to play there is no one who can produce on Wenger's level.





The former Leeds and Rotherham boss said on Radio Yorkshire: "To me, for Arsenal and to fit Arsenal, I don't see anybody else out there.

"So I think if they get rid of Wenger, who are they going to replace him with?



"[I mean in terms of] someone that's going to pick up on Arsenal and the type of football they want them to play."



Arsenal have put a two-year contract extension on the table for Wenger and the Frenchman is currently mulling over whether to sign and extend his stay with the club.



Wenger does still have Arsenal in the FA Cup and the veteran boss may hope finishing the season with silverware could shut up his critics.

