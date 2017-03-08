Craig Gordon Already Eyeing Next Contract After Signing Fresh Celtic Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Craig Gordon has revealed that there may be a chance of him signing another contract extension after he put pen to paper on a new deal with Celtic on Wednesday.



The 34-year-old goalkeeper, who is now contracted with Celtic until the summer of 2020, has been in fine form this season.











His impressive displays between the sticks attracted the interest of Chelsea in January, with the Premier League giants even slapping in a bid for him.



But Celtic were quick to knock back the offer and Gordon for his part also did not push to move to Stamford Bridge.





And the Scotland international, who admitted that it was a challenge for him to remain Celtic’s number one choice between the sticks after Brendan Rodgers took charge of the Hoops last summer, insisted that he is open to the possibility of remaining at Paradise beyond 2020.

“I think it’s the same for every player when a new manager comes in, you want to prove your worth to the team”, he told the club’s official site.



“You also want to stay in the team and it’s taken a little while for me to do that and to be able to adapt to the way he wants me to play.



“Thankfully I’ve been able to do that and hopefully I’ll be able to continue to do that over the next three years.



“Hopefully that’s not the end either, I’m hoping to play on as long as I possibly can.



“There may be one contract beyond this but it’s good for the next three years to know that stability is there and I’m going to be here fighting for trophies.”



Gordon, who has been at Celtic since 2014, has managed to keep 24 clean sheets in 42 games this season.

