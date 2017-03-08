Garry Monk Said Stay Positive – Leeds United Star Reveals Boss’ Message

Follow @insidefutbol





Kemar Roofe has revealed that Leeds United manager Garry Monk has stressed the importance of the point they earned at Fulham.



Leeds conceded a late equaliser in injury time to allow the home side to walk away with a point at Craven Cottage after leading the game for almost the duration of the encounter.











The Whites players were visibly disappointed at just getting a point from the game and Roofe admits that they all walked into the changing rooms frustrated at not closing out the match.



However, he revealed that Monk has asked them to remain positive because a point at Fulham remains a solid result as the Cottagers are fighting for a playoff spot and could finish the season in the Championship’s top six.





Roofe told BBC Radio Leeds when asked whether the players felt that they lost two points: “I think we have all gone in very frustrated.

“But the gaffer has made it clear that we’ll wake up tomorrow on a positive and realise it was a good point coming here because they have a good team and it won’t be a surprise if they make the playoffs.



“They probably deserve it.”



Leeds have continued to consolidate their position in the Championship’s top six and will next take on Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road this weekend.

