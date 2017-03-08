Good To Get It Done – Craig Gordon Signs New Celtic Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have confirmed that Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year deal with the club.



The goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a new contract which will keep him at Paradise until the summer of 2020.











Gordon who has been in fine form for the Hoops in the present campaign, was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea during the winter transfer window.



The Premier League leaders even slapped in a bid for the Scotland international, but Celtic were unwilling to sell and Gordon did not push to move.





And the 34-year-old, who admitted that the contract extension might have taken a bit longer to sign due to Chelsea’s interest in January, however, was quick to add that it was a fairly straight forward decision in the end as he wanted to remain at Celtic.

“It’s taken a little while after the interest in the January window but it’s good to finally get it done and concentrate on the rest of the season”, he told the club’s official site.



“It was quite stop-start, there was a lot of things going on within the club, it wasn’t a continuous thing, it wasn’t like we were talking about it for months.



“There were two or three occasions when we sat down and talked about it, it was fairly straight forward in the end, I wanted to stay.”



Gordon has thus far made 42 appearances in all competitions this season, managing 24 clean sheets.

