Graeme Murty Feels Relationship With Martyn Waghorn Has Benefited Striker

Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty feels his good relationship with Martyn Waghorn has benefited the striker.



Waghorn, who was Rangers’ top goalscorer last season as they returned to the Scottish Premiership after a gap of four years, has struggled for consistency in the present campaign.











Injuries and a lack of form meant he was often overlooked by former Rangers manager Mark Warburton, who left the club in January.



But Waghorn has featured regularly since Murty took charge of Rangers as an interim manager, with the forward thus far scoring four goals in five games in all competitions under the 42-year-old.





And Murty, who underlined the importance of providing opportunities to the players, thinks his relationship with Waghorn has helped the 27-year-old to regain his confidence.

“All footballers are confident players”, he told Rangers TV.



“Some people get confidence by playing more than one game in a row, some people get it by putting an arm around their shoulder and some people tap on your door to come talk to you.



“I think the more and more I get into this art of coaching, it’s about understanding people and understanding your relationship with them and how it can be impactful to them.



“And me and Martyn have a good relationship and hopefully that has benefitted him.



“He will be happy and all players will be happy if they are playing and doing well.



“We have to ensure that we give those opportunities to the players.”



Waghorn, who found the back of the net once during Rangers’ 6-0 win over Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Cup last weekend, has thus far made 29 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 14 times and setting up six goals.

