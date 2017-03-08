He Might Come Back To Arsenal – Gunners Scout Admits Tracking Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal scout Jurgen Kost has revealed the Gunners are keeping a close watch on Oguzhan Ozyakup, who came through the youth ranks at the Emirates Stadium.



Ozyakup struggled to establish himself in the first team at Arsenal, making just two senior appearances for the Gunners before heading to Turkey with Besiktas, who splashed out around €500,000 to secure his signature in 2012.











The midfielder, now 24 years old, is a key man for the Black Eagles and has made 167 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 25 times and providing his team-mates with 36 assists.



Kost has revealed Arsenal continue to track Ozyakup's progress and raised the possibility of the midfielder one day turning out for the Gunners once more.





The scout was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Haberturk: "If we need players for the required area, Oguzhan could return to Arsenal.

"We are following his performances and one day he might go back to Arsenal", Kost added.



Ozyakup has established himself as a Turkey international during his time at Besiktas, winning 23 caps for his country to date since making his senior international bow in 2013.



He was reportedly the subject of interest from Lazio last summer.

