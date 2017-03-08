He Was Fantastic – Leeds United Star Earns Special Praise From Former White For Fulham Display

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan was impressed with Charlie Taylor's performance in Leeds United's 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Tuesday evening in a Championship game.



Taylor had last started a match in mid-December, but was drafted back into the side after regaining fitness and Luke Ayling missing the game due to the birth of his daughter.











Whelan was pleased with what he saw from the left-back, who he feels showed no signs of having been out of first team action for the last three months.



The former Whites hitman said on BBC Radio Leeds: " Charlie Taylor didn't look like he'd been away and was fantastic in his defending, and how he started play [from the] off .





"He drove through in the final third and has a great left foot – it's just disappointing Leeds couldn't capitalise on it", Whelan added.

Taylor is out of contract at Elland Road in the summer and is expected to quit Leeds in search of a move to a Premier League outfit.



The defender was linked with several Premier League sides both last summer and in January, but Leeds refused to entertain offers for their academy product.



Should Taylor depart, he will follow in the footsteps of fellow academy products Sam Byram, Lewis Cook and Alex Mowatt in leaving Leeds over the last 18 months.

