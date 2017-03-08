Huddersfield Would Be Playing With Fire – Former Leeds Star Assesses Potential Playoff Final Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has warned Huddersfield Town not to underestimate Leeds United if the two clubs meet in the Championship playoff final this season.



There is a possibility of the two Yorkshire sides battling it out at Wembley in late May, with the winner earning the right to play in the Premier League in the 2017/18 campaign.











Presently both Huddersfield and Leeds find themselves in the playoff mix; while the Whites are fourth in the table with 65 points from 36 games, the Terriers are three points and a place ahead and also have a game in hand.



David Wagner’s team have managed to get the better of Leeds twice in the Championship in the present campaign as they beat their more illustrious rivals 1-0 at Elland Road in September before edging out Garry Monk’s side 2-1 at the John Smith's Stadium last month.





However, Whelan thinks if Huddersfield take Leeds lightly if they come up against each other in the Championship playoff final, they could be shocked.

“If it is, it is”, the former Leeds star told BBC Radio Leeds, when asked about the possibility about a playoff final between the two Yorkshire clubs.



“I think the most dangerous thing Town can do is underestimate Leeds – there's more to this Leeds side than they've shown in the games against Huddersfield, and it wouldn't surprise me if they pulled something out the bag that day.”



Whelan went on to praise Leeds, who drew 1-1 with Fulham on Tuesday, for managing to stay in the playoff spots.



“We're unbeaten and picking up points – and moving away, staying in the play offs”, he continued.



“It's about maintaining that, and it will be a good point if Leeds now beat QPR.”

