I Had Posters Of Thierry Henry And Michael Owen On My Wall, Admits Goal Loving Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata has revealed he used to look up to strikers while growing up and had posters of the likes of Thierry Henry on his wall.



Boyata is currently in the process of nailing down a spot in the centre of Celtic's defence after being given a chance to do so by Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers earlier this year.











However, while Boyata is now focused on preventing goals, it was the scoring of goals which attracted his attention as a child.



And Boyata was a firm fan of Arsenal legend Henry, former Liverpool hitman Michael Owen and ex-Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka.





Asked in a Twitter Q&A who his football hero was growing up, Boyata replied: "I used to look up to strikers.

"I had posters of Thierry Henry, Michael Owen and Anelka in my room as a kid."



And scoring goals is still something the defender would love to do, even over his defensive duties, if given the chance.



Questioned on whether he would prefer to make a goal saving tackle in the last minute or score a last minute winner, Boyata answered: "Even though I'm a defender, I'd have to say scoring the winner.



"What a feeling that is."



Boyata has chipped in with goals for Celtic, scoring eight in his 53 appearances for the club in all competitions.

