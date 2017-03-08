It Was Hard To Last 90 Minutes Against Fulham Admits Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe admits that he was struggling to last the full game against Fulham on Tuesday night after not clocking up many minutes in recent games.



The Yorkshire giants conceded a late equaliser at Craven Cottage to allow Fulham to earn a point after the Whites took an early lead through an own goal from Tom Ream.











Roofe, who made his first start for Leeds after three league games, was taken off after 87 minutes and was replaced by midfielder Ronaldo Vieira to close out the game for the Whites.



The forward was struggling to keep up his energy level in the last few minutes and he admits that after not clocking up too many minutes in recent weeks, lasting the full length of the match was a stretch for him.





Asked whether he was finding it hard to last the 90 minutes, Roofe told BBC Radio Leeds: “It was difficult for everybody.

“I haven’t had as many games recently so it’s hard to last the 90 minutes after not having all those games.



“But you just got to do the job and just dig in and take the opposition to the trenches to see who can last the longest.”



Roofe has made 21 starting eleven appearances and came on from the bench 12 times this season in the Championship for Leeds.

