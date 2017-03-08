Leeds Must Make Fulham Point Good Point By Beating QPR Says Former Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes the Whites can turn the point they picked up against Fulham on Tuesday into a good one by beating Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.



Garry Monk’s team, who drew 1-1 with the Cottagers, went ahead as early as the fifth minute at Craven Cottage, courtesy of Tim Ream’s own goal.











Despite Leeds being reduced to 10 men in the 89th minute, following Kalvin Phillip's sending off after receiving his second yellow card, it looked as if the visitors would return home with the full three points.



However, Tom Cairney’s superb last-gasp strike in injury time meant the Yorkshire giants had to be satisfied with just a point.





And Whelan, who thinks it is not a case of two points dropped, feels Leeds will consider the point earned at Fulham a good one if they can beat QPR at the weekend.

“Did we drop points tonight? I can't really say we dropped them”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds.



“It was out of our hands – it was a wonder-strike from the last kick of the game.



“What is important is that we turn this point into a good one with a win against QPR on Saturday.”



Chris Wood, who has netted 44 per cent of Leeds’ goals, did not feature against Fulham due to a slight niggle.



The New Zealand international’s absence was evident as Leeds struggled to break down the Cottagers, with Whelan admitting that the striker is an integral part of the Whites’ playing style.



“I think Chris Wood is integral to the way we play and the way we set up”, he continued.



“You have to manage your players.



“We didn't have much of the ball tonight but there was a lot of discipline in the football.



“It was a bit demoralising to lose [points] with the last kick of the game, but it was a good point.”

