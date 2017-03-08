XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/03/2017 - 11:04 GMT

Leeds United Star Admits Frustration At Draw With Fulham

 




Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe admits that despite scoring a goal his side left the pitch frustrated following their 1-1 draw at Fulham on Tuesday night.

The Yorkshire giants took an early lead when Fulham’s Tom Ream sliced the ball into his own net to score an own goal and the scoreline remained in Leeds’ favour until the dying seconds.




The Cottagers eventually rescued a point when Tom Cairney scored in injury time to snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat as the Leeds players rued their missed opportunities earlier in the game.

Roofe admits that Leeds scored a lucky goal but has conceded that his team-mates are still feeling frustrated as they battled hard throughout the game only to lose two points in the dying seconds at Craven Cottage.
 


The Leeds United forward said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I think we have all come off the pitch frustrated mainly.  

“Obviously we got a lucky goal, but when you work so hard, defending, moving around and to come off the pitch 1-1 [is frustrating].

“The sending off [was] questionable but things like that happen in the game and everyone dug in; unfortunately they got their goal and it’s disappointing.”

Leeds remained fourth in the Championship table and maintained their eight-point gap over teams outside the top six.
 