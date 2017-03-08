Majority of West Ham Fans Happy With London Stadium Insists Hammers Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





David Gold insists the majority of West Ham United fans are happy with the club's new stadium.



West Ham moved into the London Stadium last summer, but instantly a number of fans were unhappy with the move given the distance they sit from the pitch, as the ground was designed and developed as an athletics stadium.











There have also been incidents of fighting in the stands and West Ham's move into their new ground has not been all plain sailing.



Some fans have blasted Gold and his fellow owner David Sullivan for taking West Ham to the London Stadium, arguing they could have expanded Upton Park and held onto their historic home in the process.





But Gold feels that despite the dissenters, most West Ham fans are pleased to have made the move.

"I think the majority of fans are happy with the stadium given the alternatives and if all goes to plan it will be the biggest in London", Gold wrote on Twitter.



Gold admits there are issues at the ground, however he believes Hammers fans should feel proud to call the London Stadium their home.



"Is the new stadium perfect. No. It it a great stadium that we can call home and it feels like a home that we can be proud of. Yes", the West Ham co-chairman added.



West Ham's last match at the London Stadium, a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea, saw over 56,000 fans pack into the ground.

