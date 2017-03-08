Manchester United Star Won’t Rule Out China Move But Says It Would Mean End Of International Career

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has revealed that he will not play for the Belgium national team anymore if he moves to China.



Fellaini, whose last Premier League start came on 21st January when he featured in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City, has thus far managed 31 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring twice.











The 29-year-old has been used sparingly by the Red Devils in their last few EFL Cup and FA Cup games, and it has been claimed he was offered to Chinese outfit Tianjin Quanjian.



But the Tianjin Quanjian manager turned down the chance to sign Fellaini as the Belgian was not the type of player he was looking to bring into the club.





And Fellaini explained that although moving to China is not his priority, he is not totally against the idea of playing in the Chinese Super League.

However, the former Everton man was quick to add that he will not be representing Belgium if he indeed moves to China.



"China is not my priority, but we'll see”, he told Sport/Voetbal Magazine.



“I'm honest: if I go, I won't play for Belgium anymore."



Fellaini, who joined Manchester United from Everton in 2013, is contracted with the Old Trafford outfit until the summer of 2018.

