XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/03/2017 - 11:58 GMT

Manchester United Star Won’t Rule Out China Move But Says It Would Mean End Of International Career

 




Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has revealed that he will not play for the Belgium national team anymore if he moves to China.

Fellaini, whose last Premier League start came on 21st January when he featured in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City, has thus far managed 31 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring twice.




The 29-year-old has been used sparingly by the Red Devils in their last few EFL Cup and FA Cup games, and it has been claimed he was offered to Chinese outfit Tianjin Quanjian.

But the Tianjin Quanjian manager turned down the chance to sign Fellaini as the Belgian was not the type of player he was looking to bring into the club.
 


And Fellaini explained that although moving to China is not his priority, he is not totally against the idea of playing in the Chinese Super League.

However, the former Everton man was quick to add that he will not be representing Belgium if he indeed moves to China.

"China is not my priority, but we'll see”, he told Sport/Voetbal Magazine.

“I'm honest: if I go, I won't play for Belgium anymore."

Fellaini, who joined Manchester United from Everton in 2013, is contracted with the Old Trafford outfit until the summer of 2018.
 