PHOTO: Spurs Star Vows Hard Work In Wake of Problems With Mauricio Pochettino Comments From France Coach

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has vowed to put in the hard work for the club, just a day after France coach Didier Deschamps indicated the former Newcastle United man appears to be having problems with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.



Spurs paid £30m to beat Everton to Sissoko's signature on transfer deadline day last summer and the France international was expected to become a key man at White Hart Lane.











But he has struggled to hit the heights expected, something Pochettino himself admitted, and Sissoko is battling to feature on a regular basis for the north London outfit.



His lack of regular minutes is a cause for concern for Deschamps, who feels not all is well with the midfielder at Spurs.





But Sissoko insists he is putting in the hard yards in training as he bids to force his way into Pochettino's starting eleven.

The midfielder posted a photograph of himself in action in training and wrote: "Hard work!"



Sissoko was brought off the bench during Tottenham's last match, a 3-2 win over Everton, but was given just three minutes of action by Pochettino.



He will hope to get the nod to play on Sunday when Spurs host Millwall in the FA Cup at White Hart Lane.

