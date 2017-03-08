Points Can Disappear – Chelsea Defender Warns Blues Not To Let Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Gary Cahill has urged Chelsea not to rest on their laurels, despite his side currently being in a commanding position in the Premier League.



The Blues, who beat West Ham United 2-1 on Monday, presently find themselves 10 points clear at the top of the table.











Antonio Conte’s team have 66 points from 27 matches while second-placed Tottenham Hotspur are on 56 points; Manchester City are third in the table with 55 points, but the Citizens have a game in hand.



Manchester City can reduce Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table to eight points if they manage to beat Stoke City this evening.





Cahill remembers how Chelsea squandered an eight-point lead on route to their title triumph in the 2014/15 campaign under Jose Mourinho as Manchester City at one point found themselves level on points with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

As a result, the defender called on Chelsea not to take their foot off the pedal and instead remain focused until the very end.



“We’re top of the league for a reason”, Cahill was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.



“We’ve been working hard, playing well, not conceding and scoring goals. We just want to keep that going but I can’t stress enough, it’s not over.



“We’ve got a difficult month next month but we’re focused.



"We don’t listen to any noise, we know what we’re doing and we’re ready to see it over the line.



“When we won the league two years ago we were eight points clear of Man City and then all of a sudden we were level on goal difference, so I know the points can disappear and that’s why we need to keep focused.



“If everyone’s aware of that, and we keep the hunger and focus that’s in the squad, we’ll be okay.”



Chelsea will next face Manchester United in an FA Cup quarter-final clash at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

