Rangers Managerial Target In Dugout For Qatari Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Pedro Caixinha, who is wanted by Rangers as their new manager, oversaw Al Gharafa's reserve side handing out a 10-1 thrashing of Umm Salal.



It had been thought Rangers could have Caixinha appointed earlier this week as it was claimed they were ready to offer him the managerial post at the start of the week.











But Caixinha was still in Qatar on Wednesday as he was taking charge of Al Gharafa's reserve side.



He masterminded a whopping 10-1 victory in what could yet be the last time he takes charge of the Qatari outfit, if he does indeed join Rangers.





If Caixinha is heading to Rangers the deal could now be accelerated as Qatari football heads into a three-week international break.

Rangers have zeroed in on Caixinha as the man they want to succeed Mark Warburton, but it had been reported compensation could be delaying any deal being completed.



The Gers have a crunch Scottish Premiership test against rivals Celtic set for this coming weekend and are currently being managed by Under-20s coach Graeme Murty.

