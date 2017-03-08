XRegister
06 October 2016

08/03/2017 - 16:03 GMT

Rangers Push Director of Football Plans Down Road As Long Term Project

 




Rangers have pushed back the timescale over which they are looking to appoint a director of football after being knocked back by Southampton's head of recruitment and scouting Ross Wilson.                   

The Gers were aiming to have a director of football appointed before a new manager and worked hard to sell a switch to Ibrox to Wilson.




But he has decided to stay at Southampton and as a result, according to Clyde 1, Rangers now view the appointment of a director of football as more of a long term objective.

The Ibrox giants have been looking to change the structure at the club, bringing in first a director of football and then a new manager.
 


However, it will be the manager who now heads through the door first.

Rangers are still claimed to be closing in on Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha, who is currently in charge of Al Gharafa.

It is not clear though whether Caixinha will be appointed before the Gers take on fierce rivals Celtic at Parkhead in a Scottish Premiership fixture this coming weekend.

Under-20s boss Graeme Murty is in charge of the first team at present.
 