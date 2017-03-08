Rangers Suffer Blow In Key Appointment Search

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have suffered a blow after seeing their director of football target Ross Wilson reject the chance to take the job at Ibrox, instead choosing to stay at Southampton.



Wilson is currently the director of scouting and recruitment at the Premier League club and Rangers had conducted extensive talks with the 34-year-old to woo him into heading to Scotland.











But according to BBC Scotland, Wilson has told Rangers he does not want the job and is staying at Southampton.



Now Rangers will have to turn their attention to other targets as they seek to restructure their football department by bringing in a director of football above a manager.





The Gers may now appoint a new manager before they get a director of football done and dusted.

Portuguese tactician Pedro Caixinha, who is currently in charge of Al Gharafa, is the favourite to take on the managerial role.



It had been thought that Rangers would have a new manager in place before they lock horns with Celtic this coming weekend.



But the week is ticking on and the Ibrox club are yet to make an announcement.

