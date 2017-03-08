There’s More To Harry Kane Than Scoring Goals Believes Spurs Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Dele Alli has insisted that his Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Harry Kane’s play is not just limited to banging in goals.



Kane, who netted a brace in Spurs’ 3-2 win over Everton last weekend, has been in stupendous form in the present campaign.











The striker has thus far made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 24 times, with 19 of those coming in the Premier League, thereby making him the league’s top scorer at present.



Kane, who has scored three hat-tricks in all competitions for Tottenham this term, found the back of the net 28 times in 50 games in the 2015/16 campaign and netted 31 goals in 51 matches the season before.





However, Alli explained that Kane is not just about scoring goals as he went on to laud the 23-year-old’s ability to hold up play and link up with his team-mates.

“It’s not just his goalscoring – Harry holds up play and he gets involved in all the link-ups”, Alli told the club’s official site.



“He’s an unbelievable striker and it’s a pleasure to play alongside him.



“He had a few chances to get another hat-trick on Sunday and I’m sure he’ll be kicking himself that he didn’t get three, but I think that shows what sort of player he is – he gets two goals but he’s not happy with it, he wants more, so it’s definitely important to have players like that in your team.”



Alli, who stated that it is a pleasure to play alongside Kane, believes the forward also possesses leadership qualities.



“As long as he carries on scoring, he’s a great part of the team but it’s not just that – he’s a leader from the top as well”, he continued.



“As I said, it’s a pleasure to keep playing in the team with him.”

