XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/03/2017 - 11:09 GMT

There’s More To Harry Kane Than Scoring Goals Believes Spurs Team-Mate

 




Dele Alli has insisted that his Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Harry Kane’s play is not just limited to banging in goals.

Kane, who netted a brace in Spurs’ 3-2 win over Everton last weekend, has been in stupendous form in the present campaign.




The striker has thus far made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 24 times, with 19 of those coming in the Premier League, thereby making him the league’s top scorer at present.

Kane, who has scored three hat-tricks in all competitions for Tottenham this term, found the back of the net 28 times in 50 games in the 2015/16 campaign and netted 31 goals in 51 matches the season before.
 


However, Alli explained that Kane is not just about scoring goals as he went on to laud the 23-year-old’s ability to hold up play and link up with his team-mates.

“It’s not just his goalscoring – Harry holds up play and he gets involved in all the link-ups”, Alli told the club’s official site.

“He’s an unbelievable striker and it’s a pleasure to play alongside him.

“He had a few chances to get another hat-trick on Sunday and I’m sure he’ll be kicking himself that he didn’t get three, but I think that shows what sort of player he is – he gets two goals but he’s not happy with it, he wants more, so it’s definitely important to have players like that in your team.”

Alli, who stated that it is a pleasure to play alongside Kane, believes the forward also possesses leadership qualities.

“As long as he carries on scoring, he’s a great part of the team but it’s not just that – he’s a leader from the top as well”, he continued.

“As I said, it’s a pleasure to keep playing in the team with him.”
 