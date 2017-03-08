They Work So Hard, Sometimes It’s Not Seen – Graeme Murty Defends Rangers Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty has defended the Rangers players by claiming that they always give their all in training, with the caretaker boss insisting that their performances in games are not always indicative of their hard work.



The Gers, who returned to the top flight after a gap of four years this season, have struggled to make their mark in the Scottish Premiership.











Rangers presently find themselves in third spot in the league table with 46 points from 27 games, six points behind second-placed Aberdeen and a staggering 33 points adrift of leaders and their arch-rivals Celtic.



The Ibrox outfit have often come in for criticism from some corners, including their own fans, for their insipid performances in the present campaign.





And Murty, who took charge of Rangers after Mark Warburton left the club last month, however, explained that his charges always work extremely hard in training, something which not everyone sees.

“The lads have been first class with me, I have to say that”, he told Rangers TV.



“They have been engaged in training, they have tried hard and they have worked intensely.



“They have given their all and that’s not something everyone sees. You only see them on a Saturday or a Sunday.



“Sometimes it’s not indicative of the work they do.



“Since I have been in the building, I can say that they have been really, really engaging and I have been impressed with their candour with one another.”



Rangers, who thrashed Hamilton Academical 6-0 in the Scottish Cup last weekend, will next play Celtic in the league on Sunday.

