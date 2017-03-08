Won’t Forget What Jose Mourinho Did For Me, Manchester United Star Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Marouane Fellaini has explained that he will never forget Jose Mourinho being protective of him, with the midfielder going on to call the Manchester United manager a “good human being.”



The Belgium international, who was sparingly used by former Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal in the 2015/16 season, received a new lease of life after Mourinho took charge of the club last summer.











Despite not being a regular starter, Fellaini has thus far made 31 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring twice.



Earlier in the season, Mourinho came out in defence of Fellaini when some Manchester United fans turned against the midfielder.





And the 29-year-old, who came on as a second half substitute during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend, stated that he will never forget how Mourinho protected him.

"I think Mourinho is a good human being”, he told Sport/Voetbal Magazine.



“If you work hard, he'll never drop you.



“He protected me. I'll never forget that."



Fellaini, who managed a total of 34 appearances last term, went on to reveal his dynamics with Van Gaal too.



"Van Gaal told me: you don't have to leave, but you won't be 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice”, he continued.



“In a few weeks’ time I made him change his mind."



Fellaini, whose present contract with Manchester United runs until 2018, has been linked with a move to China.

