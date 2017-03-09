Arsene Wenger Brushes Off Tarnishing Legacy Suggestions

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has insisted that he is not worried about tarnishing his image at Arsenal by overstaying his welcome at the Emirates.



A 10-2 aggregate scoreline defeat for Arsenal against Bayern Munich in his side's Champions League last 16 tie has further increased the decibel levels surrounding the Frenchman’s future.











There are suggestions that Arsenal have already offered a two-year extension to Wenger, but the Frenchman is yet to confirm whether he will continue at the club beyond the summer.



There is a growing section of Arsenal fans who want Wenger to leave at the end of the season as they feel the Gunners have stagnated over the years under his stewardship.





The Frenchman remains a revered figure amongst many Arsenal fans still, but there is a growing belief if he signs the new two-year deal he could potentially tarnish his legacy amongst the supporters permanently.

However, Wenger is not at all concerned about such a scenario and insisted that as long as he feels he is taking the right decisions for the club he will continue at Arsenal.



The Arsenal boss said in a press conference earlier today: “I don’t work for my image, I work for this club.



“How will I be judged, in one way or the other is not my problem.



“I love this club, I am loyal to this club and make the right decisions for this club.



"I will continue to do that.



"If I cannot do that I will not be here.”



Wenger’s Arsenal have not won a Premier League title since 2004 and have been knocked out of the Champions League last 16 stage for seven seasons running.

