Arsene Wenger Unsure of Key Arsenal Star Facing Lincoln In FA Cup

Arsene Wenger has revealed that Mesut Ozil is doubtful for Arsenal’s FA Cup quarter-final clash against Lincoln City this Saturday.



Arsenal are in desperate need of a strong performance following another 5-1 shellacking at the hands of Bayern Munich on Tuesday night and have a favourable FA Cup draw in the form of non-league side Lincoln.











However, the Gunners could still have a few key players missing as Danny Welbeck, who pulled out of the midweek game at the last moment, is yet to recover from sickness and Alex Iwobi has also been hit by the bug.



And the Frenchman also revealed that Ozil, who missed last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool due to illness, is a major doubt for Saturday after playing as a substitute against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.





Wenger said in a press conference earlier today: “Danny Welbeck is still sick, and Alex Iwobi also has a sickness bug, but everyone else is fine.

“He [Ozil] didn’t feel too well after the game.



"I will decide after training the team for the FA Cup match.”



Lincoln City are the first non-league side to make it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in more than a century and will be looking to continue their giant killing spree at the Emirates on Saturday.

