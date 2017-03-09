Celtic Been Talking About Treble For Five Years – Rangers Legend Tells Gers To Shut Bhoys Up

Follow @insidefutbol





John Brown believes Rangers have a good opportunity to shut down Celtic’s treble talk for another season in the Scottish Cup semi-final.



With the Scottish League Cup already in their bag and on course to win their sixth successive league title this season, Celtic are eyeing completing a domestic treble by winning the Scottish Cup.











They have been pitted against Rangers in the semi-finals and the Gers did get the better of their Glasgow rivals at the same stage of the competition last season at Hampden Park.



The Rangers legend feels Celtic are a more formidable outfit this season under Brendan Rodgers, but believes a win for Rangers on Sunday in the Old Firm derby in the league could pave the way for success in the Scottish Cup semi-final.





Brown also feels it could be a good opportunity for Rangers to avenge their defeat in the Scottish Cup final last season against Hibernian if they can manage to get past Celtic.

The Rangers legend said on the official podcast: “It’s going to be tough this season.



“Celtic have got a solid outfit and Brendan Rodgers has them playing with style, but it would be great for Rangers to get a result on Sunday and going into the semi-final, maybe there will be a doubt in Celtic’s head.



“They have been talking about doing trebles for the last five years and they have not managed to do any so it would be great to turn them over in the semi-finals.



“[Then] maybe look forward to playing Hibs in the final and a bit of payback time, especially with Neil Lennon managing them.”

