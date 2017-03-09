Celtic “Fully Expect” Tough Match Against Rangers Insists Craig Gordon

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has stated that his side are fully expecting a tough match when they take on their arch-rivals Rangers in a league game on Sunday.



The Gers, who won promotion to the top flight last season, have struggled to make their mark in the Scottish Premiership and presently find themselves third in the standings.











On the other hand, Celtic are yet to lose a domestic game this season and are currently 27 points clear at the top of the table.



The Bhoys, who are a staggering 33 points ahead of their Glasgow rivals, have already faced Rangers three times in all competitions in the present campaign, with Brendan Rodgers’ team winning all three of those derbies.





However Gordon, who signed a new deal with Celtic on Wednesday, has insisted that his side are expecting a tough encounter against the Light Blues at Paradise.

But the custodian was quick to add that he is confident about Celtic winning the upcoming derby if they manage to play the way they have been playing the whole season.



“We’re fully focused on this weekend”, Gordon was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.



“It’s at home and we want to go out, win the game and play our style of football.



“Hopefully, we can entertain the fans the way we’ve done all season.



"If we can do that and concentrate on ourselves we give ourselves a good chance to win that game.



“We fully expect a tough match. The two I’ve played in this season were only decided by a single goal, and they’re a good team.



“I think there’s maybe a little too much being made of us being overwhelming favourites and Rangers coming to take a beating.



"That’s certainly not the case. We have to play and do the things we’re good at.



“We’ll have to defend as well. They do create chances on the break and they have good players with good quality and experience.



"But we have to concentrate on ourselves and the things that we do well. If we do that, we have a great chance to continue our unbeaten domestic run.”



Celtic will head into the game against Rangers on the back of a 4-1 win over St. Mirren in the Scottish Cup last weekend.

