09/03/2017 - 19:29 GMT

Chelsea First Team Experience Boosted My Confidence, Blues Loanee Reveals

 




Bristol City striker Tammy Abraham has revealed that being involved with the Chelsea first team helped increase his confidence going into the season.

The teenager, who got a taste of what first team life is like at Stamford Bridge after making his senior team debut late last season, is currently in the middle of a loan spell at Championship side Bristol City.




Abraham has been one of the brightest spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the Robins, scoring an overall 21 goals in 38 games, having also set up three more goals for his team-mates.

And as the youngster prepares to return back to action after a short injury this weekend against Wigan, he insists that the Chelsea experience that he got during the summer as well as towards the end of last season helped boost his confidence, providing assistance in his form for Bristol City.
 


"Being involved with the first team at Chelsea during the summer gave me a lot of confidence going into the season", Abraham told Chelsea's official website.  

"I just knew that I had to do a job at Bristol City, which was to go there and perform, and that’s what I’ve been doing."

On his achievement of becoming the highest scoring teenager, the youngster said: "It’s a massive achievement for me.

"Scoring goals is what I love doing and to break a record gives me extra confidence when I go out onto the pitch and enables me to embrace my love for the game."
 