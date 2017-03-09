Former Rangers Star Identifies What Gers Must Have Against Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson has urged the Gers players to have belief in each other going into Sunday’s Old Firm derby.



Last season’s win over Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final is a distant memory for Rangers, as the Bhoys have already beaten them three times this season, including a 5-1 win at Parkhead in October.











While they have won their last two games, Rangers are massive 33 points behind Celtic in the league table and are trailing second placed Aberdeen by six points at the moment.



With the Old Firm derby on Sunday, Thomson feels it is important that the Rangers players have belief in each other’s ability going into Parkhead as he feels confidence could go a long way in helping the Gers to pull off a shock win over the league champions.





When asked for advice for the Gers players, the midfielder said on the Rangers Podcast: “Believe in yourself.

“We had a squad that always believed that we can win any game and that’s not being big-headed or arrogance; even when we played Barcelona, we had a belief in the squad.



“The squad have to have a belief, they need to believe in each other and if they go there with belief, then they are capable of beating anyone on their day.”



Rangers are desperate for points and can ill-afford to fall further behind Aberdeen in the chase to finish second behind Celtic this season.

