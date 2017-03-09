XRegister
06 October 2016

09/03/2017 - 13:14 GMT

Garry Monk Provides Leeds United Squad Update Ahead of QPR Game

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has declared Chris Wood fit to be part of his squad that will take on Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Wood, who has scored 22 Championship goals this season for Leeds, missed Leeds’ 1-1 draw away at Fulham on Tuesday after picking up a slight calf injury last weekend.




Leeds also missed Luke Ayling at Craven Cottage as the defender was attending the birth of his daughter, but Monk revealed that both players have trained with the squad since then.

And the Leeds manager is expecting the duo to be part of the squad that will host QPR at Elland Road on Saturday as they look to further cement their place in the playoff spots.
 


Monk told LUTV: “Chris Wood and Luke Ayling’s situations are as they were.  

“But both have trained and will be available on Saturday.”

It remains to be seen whether Monk decides to slot Wood straight into the starting eleven or looks to handle him with more care by naming him on the substitutes' bench.

Ayling is expected to be part of the starting eleven against QPR.
 