XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/03/2017 - 13:11 GMT

Good Relationship With Fans So Important To Me Says Celtic Striker

 




Celtic forward Moussa Dembele has explained that he tries to maintain a good relationship with the fans, who have always backed him.

The 20-year-old has become something of a crowd favourite at Paradise since joining the Hoops from Fulham last summer, owing to his splendid displays in front of goal.




Dembele has thus far played a total of 44 games for Celtic, scoring 32 times, with five of those goals coming in three Glasgow derbies in all competitions against Rangers.

And the Frenchman stated that he always tries to interact with the fans as they have always backed him, even he was going through a rough patch and was not fully fit.
 


“It is important to have a good connection with the fans”, he told Celtic TV.

“They helped me a lot when I first came in and even when I was not scoring and was not a hundred per cent fit, they were behind me and helped me a lot.

“So I try to talk with them and make them feel happy and good.”

Dembele, whose present contract with Celtic runs until the summer of 2020, scored once during his side’s 4-1 win over St. Mirren in the Scottish Cup last weekend.

He is yet to earn a senior cap for France, but has represented the nation up to Under-21 level.
 