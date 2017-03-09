Good Relationship With Fans So Important To Me Says Celtic Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic forward Moussa Dembele has explained that he tries to maintain a good relationship with the fans, who have always backed him.



The 20-year-old has become something of a crowd favourite at Paradise since joining the Hoops from Fulham last summer, owing to his splendid displays in front of goal.











Dembele has thus far played a total of 44 games for Celtic, scoring 32 times, with five of those goals coming in three Glasgow derbies in all competitions against Rangers.



And the Frenchman stated that he always tries to interact with the fans as they have always backed him, even he was going through a rough patch and was not fully fit.





“It is important to have a good connection with the fans”, he told Celtic TV.

“They helped me a lot when I first came in and even when I was not scoring and was not a hundred per cent fit, they were behind me and helped me a lot.



“So I try to talk with them and make them feel happy and good.”



Dembele, whose present contract with Celtic runs until the summer of 2020, scored once during his side’s 4-1 win over St. Mirren in the Scottish Cup last weekend.



He is yet to earn a senior cap for France, but has represented the nation up to Under-21 level.

