Graeme Murty Is Very Approachable – Rangers Star Happy With Communication Lines

Wes Foderingham has explained that Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty is a very approachable person and any Gers star can knock on his door to speak to him.



Murty, who was the Under-20s manager, took charge of the first team after Mark Warburton left the club last summer.











Under the 42-year-old’s stewardship, Rangers have thus far played five games in all competitions, winning three of those and losing the others.



Murty has time and again stated that his door is always open for his charges to come and talk to him.





And Foderingham admitted that it is indeed the case as Murty is certainly very approachable and is always available for the players.

“People spoke before, but I think communication is massive and Murts is big on that as well”, the goalkeeper told Rangers TV, when asked if he thinks the players are talking more since Murty has been in charge.



“His door is always open and he is a very approachable guy.



“I think all the boys know that they can go knock on his door and go and speak to him.”



Rangers, who thrashed Hamilton Academical 6-0 in the Scottish Cup last weekend, have been linked with appointing Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha.



Murty is expected to be in charge of the Light Blues when they take on their fierce rivals Celtic in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday.

